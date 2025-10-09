Sitrin Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for approximately 2.9% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 19.8% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 166,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 27,520 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 103,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 11.5% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $140.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.81. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.26. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on A shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.92.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

