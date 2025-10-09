REAP Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.77.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $106.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $110.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.39.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

