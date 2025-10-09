Abel Hall LLC Purchases 1,128 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Abel Hall LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,773 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,746.75. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $70.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $278.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

