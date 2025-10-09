Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,053 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.8% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in Tesla by 59.7% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $438.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $371.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.11 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 253.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $333.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.70.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

