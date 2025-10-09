PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM Stake Raised by REAP Financial Group LLC

REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 188.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 43.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 46.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 42.1% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE PHM opened at $127.51 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.07 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.72.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.46.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

