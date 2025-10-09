Optas LLC Buys 57 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.5%

TMUS stock opened at $226.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $255.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.39 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.77 and a 200-day moving average of $243.46.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.60, for a total transaction of $14,470,079.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 628,168,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,086,668,233.80. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,504,415 shares of company stock worth $604,166,102 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Arete Research upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.29.

View Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.