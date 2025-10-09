Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $380,000 Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Amphenol by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 58,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Dempze Nancy E acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $125.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $153.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $126.11.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,449,840. The trade was a 56.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $12,462,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KGI Securities began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

