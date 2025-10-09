Hager Investment Management Services LLC Has $89,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

Hager Investment Management Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 47.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Compass Point began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $131.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael A. Heim acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.97 per share, for a total transaction of $125,970.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,056.71. This represents a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 8,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,817.70. This represents a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

