Hager Investment Management Services LLC Has $29,000 Stock Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 193,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 150,876 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 294,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 485,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after acquiring an additional 63,009 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,789,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

