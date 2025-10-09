Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW opened at $252.91 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.09.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $262.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.