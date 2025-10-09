Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 878 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.78.

MAA stock opened at $135.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.97 and a 52-week high of $173.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.30.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.98%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.515 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.69%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

