Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Stock Holdings Increased by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 98.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 53.7% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 360.0% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Duke Energy news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,843.04. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Duke Energy Stock Performance
Shares of DUK stock opened at $125.30 on Thursday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.20 and a 12-month high of $127.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.
Duke Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
