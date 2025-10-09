InTrack Investment Management Inc Takes Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 245.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MUFG. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

MUFG opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $16.24.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

