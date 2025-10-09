InTrack Investment Management Inc Takes Position in Public Storage $PSA

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 39.8% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock opened at $293.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.89. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.60 and a 52-week high of $355.87.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 130.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.92.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

