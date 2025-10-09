Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 490 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 447.4% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $85.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $264.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.36. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $86.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

