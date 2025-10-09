104,751 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Purchased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 104,751 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,529,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Argus downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.43.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of EOG opened at $110.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.