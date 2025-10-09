Hager Investment Management Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,356 Newmont Corporation $NEM

Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 274.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. BNP Paribas lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Newmont from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $190,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,133.76. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $176,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,496.31. The trade was a 5.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,249 shares of company stock worth $1,132,065. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NEM opened at $88.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $89.37. The company has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

