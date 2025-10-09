Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 360.2% during the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 435.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 115.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 64.4% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $44.16 on Thursday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.68%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

