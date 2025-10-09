Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSS. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,460.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 22,118 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $143.67 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $102.76 and a 1-year high of $145.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.64.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

