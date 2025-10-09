Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 2,169 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth $283,000. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 15.6% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 77,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of Masco by 0.8% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 41,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Baird R W lowered shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,073.52. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $898,126.32. This represents a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of MAS stock opened at $68.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Masco Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $86.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,519.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

