Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 500 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,662,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,898,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,934 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,570,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,999,000 after buying an additional 181,835 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,016,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $675,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,277 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,519,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $627,573,000 after purchasing an additional 49,238 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,971,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $561,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,265,548.80. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Fortinet from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. DZ Bank raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.03.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $86.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average is $94.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

