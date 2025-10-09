Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Invests $273,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,190,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,067,000 after purchasing an additional 474,792 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 393.3% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,751,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,427,000 after buying an additional 6,179,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 198.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,884,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,456 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,362,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,587,000 after acquiring an additional 106,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,567,000 after purchasing an additional 58,732 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.64 and a 52-week high of $77.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average of $71.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

