Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up about 0.8% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $347.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $360.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $344.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.13, for a total value of $8,543,172.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,873 shares in the company, valued at $29,366,453.49. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total value of $499,494.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,178.96. The trade was a 27.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,922 shares of company stock worth $11,191,812 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Wall Street Zen raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. CICC Research began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.68.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

