iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF $EMXF Shares Acquired by Values Added Financial LLC

Values Added Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) by 55.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,828 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $45.96.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

