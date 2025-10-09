Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Purchases 1,531 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 179.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 175.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

VCR opened at $390.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $285.13 and a 1-year high of $404.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.75.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

