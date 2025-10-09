Notis McConarty Edward Sells 227 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. RTX makes up 3.5% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after buying an additional 1,357,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,171,000 after purchasing an additional 104,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,312,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,969,000 after purchasing an additional 154,544 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RTX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,713,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,623,000 after purchasing an additional 65,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $916,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $168.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $225.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.61. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $170.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

