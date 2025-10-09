Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $623,000 Stake in Target Corporation $TGT

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,317 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Target by 21.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 34.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 56.3% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 4.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 118,248 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.65.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $90.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.22. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $161.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

