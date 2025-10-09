Golden Reserve Retirement LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Golden Reserve Retirement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,335 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 14.2% of Golden Reserve Retirement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $44,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 309,400 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

