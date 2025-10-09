Copperwynd Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 2.8% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 291,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 12,756 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $251.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.02. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $251.84. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.