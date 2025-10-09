Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Shares Sold by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 699.1% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 67,803 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 129.1% in the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 25,088 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Group Corp now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $68.86 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.37.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

