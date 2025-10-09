Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,072 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 2.3% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone acquired 2,538,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $64,999,998.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,506,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,234,012.49. The trade was a 51.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total transaction of $8,829,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 737,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,015,742.72. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,727,877 shares of company stock valued at $95,046,625 and have sold 16,984,634 shares valued at $155,181,346. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock opened at $162.48 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The stock has a market cap of $119.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 110.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $200.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.67.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

