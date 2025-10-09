Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 479 Shares of Sanofi $SNY

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Sanofi by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 30.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 66.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

