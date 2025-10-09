Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 63 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 target price on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $638.40 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12-month low of $426.24 and a 12-month high of $638.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $588.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.10.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.