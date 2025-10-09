Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,404,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

Nebius Group Stock Up 3.7%

NBIS stock opened at $122.00 on Thursday. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $135.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of -214.04 and a beta of 3.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 14.70 and a quick ratio of 14.70.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Nebius Group had a net margin of 99.34% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nebius Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.