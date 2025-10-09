Eagle Strategies LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Scotiabank upgraded CrowdStrike from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.81.

Shares of CRWD opened at $509.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.98 billion, a PE ratio of -428.53, a PEG ratio of 113.88 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $292.50 and a 12 month high of $517.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $448.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $62,606,356. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

