Eagle Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Eagle Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Crews Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $140.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.04.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

