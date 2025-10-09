Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Sells 183 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,859,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,781,223,000 after acquiring an additional 491,307 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $1,877,760,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,095,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,877,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,373,000 after purchasing an additional 59,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,615,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,303,000 after purchasing an additional 386,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,303.55. The trade was a 84.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $198.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.62 and a 200 day moving average of $213.09. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.78 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.