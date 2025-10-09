Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $38.13 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,069 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $38,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 1,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $307.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.93 and its 200 day moving average is $294.49. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $205.73 and a 12 month high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.30. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays set a $375.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $319.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.11.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

