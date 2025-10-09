Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 84.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 347,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,934,978 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $59,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $881,077.23. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,023 shares of company stock worth $562,036 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $193.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.88. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $163.33 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.82%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

