Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,004,941 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 159,868 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $35,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 180,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 21,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 73,237 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 36,057 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.94.

Comcast Stock Up 0.6%

Comcast stock opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

