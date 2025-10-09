Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,336 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 5,336.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT opened at $674.91 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $364.26 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00. The company has a market capitalization of $138.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $697.12 and a 200-day moving average of $666.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. DZ Bank raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $652.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $731.16.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

