Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $65.32 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,513 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $65,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $520.00 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $492.25 and a one year high of $595.17. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $519.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $562.00 to $550.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.27.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

