Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 76,757 Shares of Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 374,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 76,757 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Itron were worth $49,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Itron by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 398.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Up 0.8%

ITRI stock opened at $127.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.11 and a 12 month high of $140.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $606.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.36 million. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $43,983.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,551.27. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 547 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $68,544.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,577.24. This represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,037 shares of company stock valued at $380,566. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

