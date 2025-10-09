Eagle Strategies LLC Has $26.16 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Eagle Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 4.0% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eagle Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $26,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Security National Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $105.62 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $105.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.43 and its 200-day moving average is $92.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

