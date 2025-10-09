Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,084,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $703,295,000 after purchasing an additional 300,088 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cameco by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,837 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cameco by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,037,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,206,000 after acquiring an additional 644,413 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,048,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,533,000 after buying an additional 521,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 2,461,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,154,000 after buying an additional 228,148 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $86.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.08. Cameco Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $89.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The firm had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.