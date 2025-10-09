Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,881 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $93,107,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,685,000. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,831,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,229,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,523,000 after acquiring an additional 535,597 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,431,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,771,000 after acquiring an additional 522,242 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

COWZ opened at $57.43 on Thursday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

