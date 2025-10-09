Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 323,284 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $70,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,731,044 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,419,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,474 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,134,050 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,545,958,000 after purchasing an additional 87,820 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,693,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $891,975,000 after purchasing an additional 353,782 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,519,132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $858,902,000 after purchasing an additional 432,838 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,404,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $647,387,000 after purchasing an additional 567,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KGI Securities upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.05.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $1,542,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,556.80. This represents a 81.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,628.06. This trade represents a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,852. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $225.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.58 and its 200 day moving average is $210.01. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $256.62.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 48.27%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

