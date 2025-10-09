Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Purchased by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.2% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,587,444,000 after acquiring an additional 560,457 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,021,846,000 after acquiring an additional 31,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,144,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $958,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $580,317,000 after acquiring an additional 24,512 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,937,000 after acquiring an additional 51,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $513.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $461.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $496.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.