AMI Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

AMI Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get W.R. Berkley alerts:

W.R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB stock opened at $77.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average of $71.41. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.97 and a 12-month high of $78.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42.

W.R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on WRB

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.