Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Holdings Lowered by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E trimmed its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,712,000. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 105.1% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $890.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $817.67.

Shares of REGN opened at $563.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $573.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $566.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $1,024.36. The company has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

